Blizzard Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Snowfall totals: Wisconsin winter storm Jan. 12-13, 2024

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:08PM
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting snowfall data from the Jan. 12-13 winter storm that impacted southeast Wisconsin.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

