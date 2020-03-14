Snow season is NOT over

Despite our recent warm weather and the reprieve in our snow over the last couple of weeks, the season isn’t even close to ending. Since February 1st, the Twin Cities has seen roughly 8 inches of snow. A far cry different from what we experienced during the same time last year. During that same time, we saw more than 8 times that number, topping 4 FEET of snow in 6 weeks.

With the roughly 7 inches of snow that fell in the Twin Cities in February, that rounded out a nearly average winter season for snowfall in the city. While much of southern Minnesota was within 3 or 4 inches of average, much of northern MN was quite white. Some spots picking up more than a foot more than average through the three months. Many other areas of the U.S. weren’t as lucky. Much of the east has seen a dismal snow season with areas from DC to Boston having their lowest snow totals on record. It’s been a similar story for some of the mountains out west with the Sierra Nevada’s coming in roughly 25% of normal.

Snowfall compared to average for the months of December, January, and February.

So when are we finally done with snowflakes? Well, it’s anyone’s guess really. But as we’ve seen from the last couple of years, we can still get large snowstorms through the month of April. In fact, in 2018 we saw more than 30 inches of snow AFTER March 15th. Since 2000, we’ve averaged roughly 8 inches of snow every year after March 15th. That means we have plenty of time to get some more white statewide… especially since the latest snowfall ever recorded in the Twin Cities was on the 2nd to last day of MAY.