Photo captured dark tornado funnel in Polk County Saturday

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a tornado taken as severe storms swept through Minnesota on Saturday.

The image displays the tornado's funnel extending from ominous clouds, with a backdrop of trees and a farm in the foreground. Witnesses reported seeing two funnels.

All the ingredients were in parts of Northwesten Minnesota Saturday afternoon for storms to produce tornadoes. This image captured from Beltrami in Polk County. At one point three tornado warnings were issued for parts of Polk, Becker, Mahnomen, and Norman counties while much of Northwestern Minnesota was under a tornado watch Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks is sending out storm survey teams to assess the damage from reports received yesterday.

Along with tornadoes, several areas reported heavy rain that caused flash flooding. A number of precipitation records were broken yesterday in Northwest Minnesota.

Strong winds caused power outages for thousands of people in the Twin Cities metro area Saturday afternoon.

FOX 9 Meteorologist Alex Lenhert says there is more rain in store for Sunday, with another chance of precipitation anticipated mid to late week.