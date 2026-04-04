Northern Minnesota snow totals so far

The Brief Back-to-back winter systems dropped heavy snow in northern Minnesota. The first system brought heavy snow to parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota Thursday into Friday, while the second system started later on Friday, and dropped over a foot of snow in some areas.



Back-to-back winter storms leave northwestern Minnesota and North Dakota with some big totals.

Snow continues to fall across parts of Minnesota on Saturday

(FOX 9)

Local perspective:

In the last 24 hours, this second snow storm has dropped over a foot of snow in a few areas of northwestern Minnesota alone.

Out in North Dakota, areas between Fargo and Bismarck and in the southeastern part of the state have been reporting anywhere from 10 to 17 inches of snow.

Snow has now ended for those areas, leaving some behind to running the snow blower or even taking out the snowmobiles with all the fresh snow. Quieter weather is expected to finish out the weekend.

Fertile: 13 inches

Ulen: 12 inches

Mahnomen: 12 inches

Bemidji: 11 inches

Fosston: 11 inches

Moorhead: 9 inches

Crookston: 8 inches