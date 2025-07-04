MN weather: What to expect with Saturday storms

The Brief We had a hot and steamy Fourth of July with highs in the 90s, and a heat index near 100 degrees. The Twin Cities will be mostly dry overnight, but we'll wake up to rain and a few thunderstorms just before sunrise Saturday. Sunday will feature sunshine, a high near 80 and low humidity.



We had a hot and steamy Fourth of July with heat indexes near 100 degrees and a Heat Advisory in place.

But if you’re around the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, it’s a dry night for fireworks. Northern and northwestern Minnesota dealt with thunderstorms and even a few severe storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday morning storms – What to expect

What we know:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz says we’ll continue to stay dry most of the overnight hours before storms roll in. They should arrive to the Twin Cities just before sunrise. It’s not yet known if they’ll rise to the severe level.

Saturday morning will be wet as rain and thunderstorms roll through. They should clear out by the early afternoon.

Sunday – What to expect

What's next:

Sunday will be dry across the state, with sun, a high in the low 80s and low humidity.