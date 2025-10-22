Minnesota weather: How windy did it get on Tuesday?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - If you thought we had some high winds on Tuesday, you’re not alone.
It’s definitely starting to feel more like fall as we enter the back half of October, and get closer to Halloween.
Highest wind gusts on Tuesday
What we know:
The Twin Cities got some pretty high wind gusts on Tuesday, making an already damp and cool day feel a little more gross. The highest wind gusts in the state were in the Twin Cities and westward.
Here’s a look:
- Redwood Falls – 53mph
- Hutchinson – 47
- Park Rapids - 47
- Olivia – 46
- Morris - 46
- Marshall – 45
- St. Cloud – 45
- Alexandria – 44
- Glenwood – 44
- Worthington – 44
- Madison – 44
- Twin Cities – 43
- Detroit Lakes – 41
Sunshine returns
What's next:
We had cloud cover to start Wednesday, but it will slowly clear out as the sun makes a return.
We’ll get into the upper 50s closer to the weekend, and it should stay dry.