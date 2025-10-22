Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: How windy did it get on Tuesday?

Published  October 22, 2025 12:25pm CDT
    • We had a windy on Tuesday in Minnesota, with Redwood Falls leading the way with a 53mph gust.
    • The Twin Cities had a high wind gust of 43mph.
    • The sun will slowly return onWednesday as cloud cover clears later into the week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - If you thought we had some high winds on Tuesday, you’re not alone.

It’s definitely starting to feel more like fall as we enter the back half of October, and get closer to Halloween.

MN weather: Sunshine returns slowly

FOX 9 Meteorologist Keith Marler says the cloud cover will slowly clear, and the sun will return soon with fall-like temperatures.

Highest wind gusts on Tuesday

What we know:

The Twin Cities got some pretty high wind gusts on Tuesday, making an already damp and cool day feel a little more gross. The highest wind gusts in the state were in the Twin Cities and westward.

Here’s a look:

  • Redwood Falls – 53mph
  • Hutchinson – 47
  • Park Rapids - 47
  • Olivia – 46
  • Morris - 46
  • Marshall – 45
  • St. Cloud – 45
  • Alexandria – 44
  • Glenwood – 44
  • Worthington – 44
  • Madison – 44
  • Twin Cities – 43
  • Detroit Lakes – 41

Sunshine returns

What's next:

We had cloud cover to start Wednesday, but it will slowly clear out as the sun makes a return.

We’ll get into the upper 50s closer to the weekend, and it should stay dry.

