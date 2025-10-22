Minnesota weather: How windy did it get on Tuesday?

article

The Brief We had a windy on Tuesday in Minnesota, with Redwood Falls leading the way with a 53mph gust. The Twin Cities had a high wind gust of 43mph. The sun will slowly return onWednesday as cloud cover clears later into the week.



If you thought we had some high winds on Tuesday, you’re not alone.

It’s definitely starting to feel more like fall as we enter the back half of October, and get closer to Halloween.

Highest wind gusts on Tuesday

What we know:

The Twin Cities got some pretty high wind gusts on Tuesday, making an already damp and cool day feel a little more gross. The highest wind gusts in the state were in the Twin Cities and westward.

Here’s a look:

Redwood Falls – 53mph

Hutchinson – 47

Park Rapids - 47

Olivia – 46

Morris - 46

Marshall – 45

St. Cloud – 45

Alexandria – 44

Glenwood – 44

Worthington – 44

Madison – 44

Twin Cities – 43

Detroit Lakes – 41

Sunshine returns

What's next:

We had cloud cover to start Wednesday, but it will slowly clear out as the sun makes a return.

We’ll get into the upper 50s closer to the weekend, and it should stay dry.