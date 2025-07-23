Minnesota weather: Flash flood risks across the state, what to do

The Brief Heavy rain is bringing the risk of flash flooding to the Twin Cities and across parts of Minnesota. There is also a slight risk of severe weather, primarily in the southern part of the state. When facing active flash flooding, residents are advised to stay put in a safe location.



Very heavy rainfall rates in parts of Minnesota have lead to flash flooding in several parts of the state on Wednesday.

Flash flood risks

What you can do:

When flash flooding occurs and a flash flood warning has been issued for your area, it's best to stay put in a safe location.

Sometimes the best thing to do is to do nothing, meaning you should just stay where you are. If you're in an area that's dry and not currently experiencing flooding, then stay there until the rain subsides.

The worst place to be is traveling, especially in a vehicle. More than 90% of all flash flood deaths occur with people in their cars. This is because water will appear in areas that are usually dry, like low-lying areas, parking lots, drainage areas, or even areas where residents have never seen flowing water. By the time you evaluate the risk to yourself and your vehicle, it's often too late.

If you're in a location that is experiencing significant flooding, like water pouring into your building, or notice rising waters in the area you're in, get to higher ground as soon as possible. If you can't get out, call 911.

Heavy rain in Minnesota

Local perspective:

Very heavy rain has accompanied many storms on Tuesday night and Wednesday, with rainfall rates of over 2 inches an hour in some cases.

A large swath of 2–5 inches of rain has fallen across northern Minnesota, with pockets of 2+ inches of rain totals from the north metro to St Cloud.

The Twin Cities metro has seen a wide array of rainfall totals so far, ranging from just a few tenths in parts of the south metro, between 1–2 inches of rain in much of the metro core, and more than 2 inches in parts of the north metro.

Severe weather risks in Minnesota

What's next:

There is a slight risk of severe weather across most of Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The greatest likelihood of severe weather is south of the Twin Cities metro area, with strong gusty winds of 60-70mph and hail possible.

Flash flooding is also possible with any thunderstorms through Wednesday night, although widespread flooding is currently not expected.

After the storms pass, more hot and steamy days are ahead with more 90s likely this weekend.