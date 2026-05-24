Minnesota weather: Warm sunshine on Sunday with summer-like weather on the way
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There will be dry and sunny days ahead with summer-like warmth.
Sunday forecast
Local perspective:
Winds stay fairly light for most on this Sunday.
Expect more sunshine than clouds throughout the day as temperatures warm close to 80 degrees.
A few random storms can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening, but most look to miss out on the storms.
Watch for a few rumbles overnight tonight.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Temperatures go up another notch tomorrow, making for a borderline hot Memorial Day.
Highs peak in the mid-80s across the bulk of Minnesota.
Memorial Day looks dry and sunny with a breeze out of the south and southwest for southern Minnesota.
The hot weather sticks around Tuesday and Wednesday with a few small chances of storms along the way.
Highs generally stay well above average through the rest of the week.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.