Minnesota weather: Warm sunshine on Sunday with summer-like weather on the way

The Brief A few isolated storms are possible on Sunday with temperatures warming close to 80 degrees. Expect borderline hot temperatures on Memorial Day with plenty of sunshine. The hot weather sticks around through midweek.



There will be dry and sunny days ahead with summer-like warmth.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Winds stay fairly light for most on this Sunday.

Expect more sunshine than clouds throughout the day as temperatures warm close to 80 degrees.

A few random storms can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening, but most look to miss out on the storms.

Watch for a few rumbles overnight tonight.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures go up another notch tomorrow, making for a borderline hot Memorial Day.

Highs peak in the mid-80s across the bulk of Minnesota.

Memorial Day looks dry and sunny with a breeze out of the south and southwest for southern Minnesota.

The hot weather sticks around Tuesday and Wednesday with a few small chances of storms along the way.

Highs generally stay well above average through the rest of the week.