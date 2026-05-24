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Minnesota weather: Warm sunshine on Sunday with summer-like weather on the way

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Published  May 24, 2026 8:23 AM CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Warm sunshine on Sunday with a small chance of rumbles

MN weather: Warm sunshine on Sunday with a small chance of rumbles

Sunday is bringing a lot of warm sunshine with a small chance of rumbles across Minnesota. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast. 

The Brief

    • A few isolated storms are possible on Sunday with temperatures warming close to 80 degrees.
    • Expect borderline hot temperatures on Memorial Day with plenty of sunshine.
    • The hot weather sticks around through midweek.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There will be dry and sunny days ahead with summer-like warmth. 

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Winds stay fairly light for most on this Sunday. 

Expect more sunshine than clouds throughout the day as temperatures warm close to 80 degrees. 

A few random storms can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening, but most look to miss out on the storms. 

Watch for a few rumbles overnight tonight.

Extended forecast 

What's next:

Temperatures go up another notch tomorrow, making for a borderline hot Memorial Day. 

Highs peak in the mid-80s across the bulk of Minnesota.

Memorial Day looks dry and sunny with a breeze out of the south and southwest for southern Minnesota. 

The hot weather sticks around Tuesday and Wednesday with a few small chances of storms along the way. 

Highs generally stay well above average through the rest of the week.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

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