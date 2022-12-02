Minnesota weather: Thawing Friday, then temperatures plunge

The Twin Cities are heading for a thaw on Friday before a cold front arrives just after sunset.

There will be a few hours of mid and upper 30s on Friday afternoon. But the cold front will arrive around 5-6 p.m., kick up the winds (a wind advisory is in effect Friday evening for 40+ mph gusts), and send temperatures tumbling.

There will also be a dash of light snow, which will blow around with the gusts of wind. And by 9 p.m. on Friday, wind chills will likely be subzero.

Friday's cold front will lead to a chilly Saturday. The high for the Twin Cities on Saturday is about 17 degrees, with a low of about 12 degrees. But there will be plenty of sunshine to go along with the chilly weather.

Sunday will be warmer, with a high of around 27 degrees and sunshine. Monday could see some early snowflakes with a high of 30 degrees. As we look later into the week, things will turn cold again, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s.

The average high this time of year is 34 degrees.