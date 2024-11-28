Minnesota weather: Cold temperatures linger, stray flurries for Thanksgiving

The Brief Thanksgiving is expected to be fairly quiet with cold temperatures and some stray flurries. The high temperature for Thursday is expected to be 25 degrees in the Twin Cities. Cold temperatures are expected to linger into the weekend.



Thanksgiving will be cold with some stray flurries across Minnesota.

Thanksgiving forecast

Thursday is expected to be cloudy, gray and cold, with a few stray flurries through the day.

Some wind will be coming out of the northwest, making temperatures feel chillier.

The high temperature for Thanksgiving is 25 degrees in the Twin Cities, with some parts of northwest Minnesota getting down in the teens.

Black Friday, weekend forecast

Temperatures are expected to break overnight into Friday. Wind chills could dip to subzero early Friday morning.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the high teens.

The frigid temperatures will linger into the weekend, with cold temperatures sticking around into next week.

