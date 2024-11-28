Minnesota weather: Cold temperatures linger, stray flurries for Thanksgiving
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thanksgiving will be cold with some stray flurries across Minnesota.
Thanksgiving forecast
Thursday is expected to be cloudy, gray and cold, with a few stray flurries through the day.
Some wind will be coming out of the northwest, making temperatures feel chillier.
The high temperature for Thanksgiving is 25 degrees in the Twin Cities, with some parts of northwest Minnesota getting down in the teens.
Black Friday, weekend forecast
Temperatures are expected to break overnight into Friday. Wind chills could dip to subzero early Friday morning.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the high teens.
The frigid temperatures will linger into the weekend, with cold temperatures sticking around into next week.
Here is your seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)