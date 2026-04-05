Minnesota weather: Sunny but chilly Easter Sunday, showers possible later

The Brief Easter Sunday is off to a cool and sunny start. Cloud cover will move in later in the day with gradual warming expected later in the week. Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin could see patchy rain or snow showers later in the day and into the night.



Easter Sunday is off to a cool and sunny start as the region heads into April with a mix of sun, clouds and the chance for a few showers.

Easter Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Early risers will find temperatures in the 20s and low 30s across the Twin Cities, western Wisconsin and northern Minnesota.

The sun is out to start, making for a brisk but pleasant morning.

Those heading out for Easter egg hunts or other outdoor activities should bundle up, as the cool air will stick around through midday.

As the day goes on, clouds will move in, especially in northern Minnesota during the first half of the day, then spreading to most of the area later in the afternoon.

Radar shows a system moving east of Lake Superior, pulling away with lingering effects.

Behind it, winds shift temporarily from the northwest, but a southerly push ahead of a new front will bring more clouds.

Some patchy rain or snow showers are possible in northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin tonight.

Future forecast

What's next:

Monday will start cloudy, especially in northern Minnesota, but the afternoon should bring more sunshine for most.

Highs will remain in the 30s, with a chilly feel sticking around. Looking ahead, winds turn southerly by Tuesday, bringing back clouds and the chance for a few showers into Wednesday.

Temperatures will slowly begin to rise through the week, with a noticeable bump up expected after the chilly start.

Even with the cool weather, the stretch into early April looks typical for the region, with no major storms on the immediate horizon.