Minnesota weather: Spring feel to Saturday, warmer Sunday & Memorial Day

The Brief Showers move out Saturday morning. It'll be a warmer Sunday with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will feel borderline hot for Memorial Day with plenty of sun.



Saturday will feel cool before warmer temperatures return.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Light rain showers end early Saturday with gradual clearing this afternoon.

Temperatures stay in the 60s to some lower 70s this afternoon with a south wind switching to the west later.

A little breeze can be expected, but it doesn't appear too windy.

Future forecast

What's next:

Temperatures get a nice boost Sunday as well as Memorial Day.

Highs on Sunday will peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Expect plenty of sunshine again for Sunday.

A few isolated storms may pop up during the late afternoon and evening hours, but it appears most won't be impacted.

Memorial Day will be a toasty one with highs peaking in the mid and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

The warm and sunny weather will remain for the shortened work week.