Minnesota weather: Spring feel to Saturday, warmer Sunday & Memorial Day
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday will feel cool before warmer temperatures return.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
Light rain showers end early Saturday with gradual clearing this afternoon.
Temperatures stay in the 60s to some lower 70s this afternoon with a south wind switching to the west later.
A little breeze can be expected, but it doesn't appear too windy.
Future forecast
What's next:
Temperatures get a nice boost Sunday as well as Memorial Day.
Highs on Sunday will peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Expect plenty of sunshine again for Sunday.
A few isolated storms may pop up during the late afternoon and evening hours, but it appears most won't be impacted.
Memorial Day will be a toasty one with highs peaking in the mid and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.
The warm and sunny weather will remain for the shortened work week.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.