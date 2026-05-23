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Minnesota weather: Spring feel to Saturday, warmer Sunday & Memorial Day

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Published  May 23, 2026 8:09 AM CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Spring feel to Saturday, warmer Sunday & Memorial Day

MN weather: Spring feel to Saturday, warmer Sunday & Memorial Day

Light rain showers end early Saturday with gradual clearing this afternoon. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Showers move out Saturday morning.
    • It'll be a warmer Sunday with lots of sunshine.
    • Temperatures will feel borderline hot for Memorial Day with plenty of sun.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday will feel cool before warmer temperatures return.

Saturday forecast 

Local perspective:

Light rain showers end early Saturday with gradual clearing this afternoon. 

Temperatures stay in the 60s to some lower 70s this afternoon with a south wind switching to the west later. 

A little breeze can be expected, but it doesn't appear too windy.

Future forecast 

What's next:

Temperatures get a nice boost Sunday as well as Memorial Day. 

Highs on Sunday will peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s. 

Expect plenty of sunshine again for Sunday. 

A few isolated storms may pop up during the late afternoon and evening hours, but it appears most won't be impacted. 

Memorial Day will be a toasty one with highs peaking in the mid and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. 

The warm and sunny weather will remain for the shortened work week.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

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