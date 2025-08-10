Minnesota weather: Showers possible Sunday, smoke returns early this week

The Brief Showers and a few rumbles in southeastern Minnesota today. Smoke will likely be returning later on Sunday through Tuesday morning. The forecast shows more heat later this week.



Showers will clip southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, with smoky sunshine in the forecast for Monday.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Southern and southeastern Minnesota stays cloudy to mostly cloudy today with temperatures reaching the 80s.

Areas of showers and thundershowers will come close to the metro with most of the activity staying in southeastern Minnesota today.

Future forecast

What's next:

Air quality alerts remain for the state until Tuesday morning. Monday will be sunny, but filtered through a smoky haze.

A few showers and thunderstorms swing through Monday night, but look to be out of there before sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

We close out the work week on a hotter note as dew points rise into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

This may come with a few rounds of showers and storms.