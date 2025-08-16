Minnesota weather: Rainy and unsettled weekend continues

The Brief Early morning storms brought 50+ mph gusts and 1–1.5 inches of rain to the Twin Cities between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturday. Periods of rain and weaker thundershowers will taper off after lunch. Warm and humid as clouds linger this afternoon, but a few spotty pop-ups could re-fire later today before more widespread storms return later tonight into Sunday.



A stalled frontal boundary keeps the threat of occasional heavy rain and storms alive for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday weather forecast

Local perspective:

Keeping the humidity in the tropical range today as dew points hover in the lower 70s behind this morning's fresh batch of rain & storms.

Between Friday afternoon's patchier storms and this morning's more widespread and heavier rains, we're already seeing rainfall totals approaching 1–3 inches for the viewing area.

The stalled frontal boundary serves as a focal point for a few isolated storms to fire later this afternoon and evening, primarily south of I-90.

More widespread rain and storms will become more organized much later tonight & into Sunday and will slowly pulse & roll through in several different waves through the day on Sunday, Sunday night, and into Monday morning.

The system as a whole will finally break down and move out by Monday afternoon.

The area is currently in a general level 1 severe risk both today and Sunday for any storms that do fire up, with the key risks being winds gusting to 60+ mph, hail up to 1 inch in diameter, and heavy rain at times (in other words: the exact risks we've been under since Friday afternoon, just more isolated).

Extended forecast

What's next:

We turn quiet & pleasant by Tuesday as dew points fall to the lower 60s & highs stay in the upper 70s with blue sky & sunshine.

We stay bright, pleasant, and seasonable throughout the rest of the week right into the first few days of the Minnesota State Fair at the end of next week.