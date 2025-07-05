Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals from up north
DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northern Minnesota saw an early end to rainstorms for the weekend as scattered showers continue to fall in different parts of the state.
Northern Minnesota rain totals
By the numbers:
The National Weather Service shared rain measurements for the following areas:
Aitkin County
- Hill City Remote Automatic Weather Station: 1.84 inches
- Tamarack Lake: 1.83 inches
- Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge: 1.75 inches
Carlton County
- Wright: 1.49 inches
- Cloquet: 0.91 inches
- Esko: 0.76 inches
Cass County
- Boy River: 3.09 inches
- Whipholt: 2.49 inches
- Remer: 2.35 inches
Cook County
- Grand Marais: 1.33 inches
- Sea Gull Lake: 1.11 inches
The Source: This story uses information from the National Weather Service and information from past FOX 9 reporting.