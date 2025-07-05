Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals from up north

Published  July 5, 2025 3:29pm CDT
Weather
The Brief

    • Northern Minnesota saw an early end to rainfall on Saturday.
    • Areas around Duluth generally saw between 1–3 inches of rain between Friday morning and Saturday morning.
    • Scattered showers continue to fall in other parts of the state.

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northern Minnesota saw an early end to rainstorms for the weekend as scattered showers continue to fall in different parts of the state. 

Northern Minnesota rain totals

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service shared rain measurements for the following areas:

Aitkin County 

  • Hill City Remote Automatic Weather Station: 1.84 inches
  • Tamarack Lake: 1.83 inches
  • Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge: 1.75 inches

Carlton County 

  • Wright: 1.49 inches
  • Cloquet: 0.91 inches
  • Esko: 0.76 inches

Cass County 

  • Boy River: 3.09 inches
  • Whipholt: 2.49 inches
  • Remer: 2.35 inches

Cook County

  • Grand Marais: 1.33 inches
  • Sea Gull Lake: 1.11 inches

The Source: This story uses information from the National Weather Service and information from past FOX 9 reporting. 

