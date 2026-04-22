Minnesota weather: Rain and storms possible late Thursday

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The Brief Severe weather could work its way across Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening. A line of storms is expected to develop in west-southwest Minnesota, with large hail and damaging winds possible. Stay with FOX 9 weather for the latest updates.



Most of Minnesota will be under a marginal risk of severe weather on Thursday, with rain and rumbles expected.

Thursday weather forecast

Local perspective:

A line of storms is expected to develop in west-southwest Minnesota on Thursday and grow in coverage as well as intensity tracking east into the early evening.

Large hail and damaging winds are the prevalent threats, but an isolated tornado is also possible along the line.

Isolated showers are expected to form in the western part of Minnesota on Thursday morning.

Rain chances in the Twin Cities area increase in the afternoon, as a line pushes through with possible thunderstorms.

Stay Sky Aware with FOX 9 for the latest.