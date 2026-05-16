Minnesota weather: Nice and sunny Saturday, storms return Sunday into Monday

The Brief Saturday will be dry and sunny with generally easy weather. There will be a chance of storms on Sunday morning and Sunday night heading into Monday. It'll turn cool again on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Expect a nice and sunny Saturday before storms return to the area on Sunday.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures warm nicely this afternoon for the southern half of the state.

Highs peak in the 70s to some lower 80s.

Northern Minnesota will be mild, but not as warm.

Extended forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast.

What's next:

The next weather producer arrives Sunday into Monday.

Expect a chance of a few storms Sunday morning with another round of storms in the second half of the day.

Severe weather will be a possibility late Sunday into Sunday night.

Periods of rain and storms still look likely for Monday.

Things turn cooler Tuesday & Wednesday before we return closer to average later in the work week.