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Minnesota weather: Nice and sunny Saturday, storms return Sunday into Monday

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Published  May 16, 2026 7:57am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Nice and sunny Saturday, storms return Sunday into Monday

MN weather: Nice and sunny Saturday, storms return Sunday into Monday

It'll be a nice and sunny Saturday before storms return to the area on Sunday. FOX 9's Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast. 

The Brief

    • Saturday will be dry and sunny with generally easy weather.
    • There will be a chance of storms on Sunday morning and Sunday night heading into Monday.
    • It'll turn cool again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Expect a nice and sunny Saturday before storms return to the area on Sunday.

Saturday forecast 

Local perspective:

Temperatures warm nicely this afternoon for the southern half of the state. 

Highs peak in the 70s to some lower 80s. 

Northern Minnesota will be mild, but not as warm.

Extended forecast 

FOX 9 weather forecast. 

What's next:

The next weather producer arrives Sunday into Monday. 

Expect a chance of a few storms Sunday morning with another round of storms in the second half of the day. 

Severe weather will be a possibility late Sunday into Sunday night. 

Periods of rain and storms still look likely for Monday. 

Things turn cooler Tuesday & Wednesday before we return closer to average later in the work week.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

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