Minnesota weather: Sunny and chilly Sunday, warm for St. Patrick's Day

The Brief Plenty of sunshine today, but temperatures will stay below average. Warming up nicely Monday with some places breaking above 60 degrees. The midweek system brings another chance of snow from Tuesday night into Monday morning.



This week is shaping up to be fairly March-like. High temperatures will range from the 30s to 60s with another chance of snow in this forecast.

The cold behind the snow

Sunday's forecast:

Expect a little bite in the air Sunday morning. Northwest winds will stay breezy for a little while this morning, creating some chilly wind chills.

This afternoon will be sunny with lighter winds, but will stay below average.

Warm Monday, but snow midweek

What's next:

Temperatures will warm up on Monday. Highs will peak in the 50s and 60s for most in the southern half of the state.

Those that picked up the snow on Saturday will have a little cooler temperature forecast for Monday. A quick-moving system will bring in a chance of snow from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week.

Wednesday will be cooler with a breeze, but temperatures look to rebound by the end of the week.

Here is your seven-day forecast: