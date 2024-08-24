Minnesota weather: Hot and humid weekend ahead

Saturday will be hot and partly cloudy, but temperatures are expected to continue to rise Sunday into Monday. Feels like temperatures will be even hotter with a high dew point.

Saturday's forecast

Saturday is expected to be a hot August day, but temperatures will not get as hot as they are expected to Sunday and Monday. Saturday will be a bit humid, with a high temperature of 86 degrees in the Twin Cities.

The rest of the state will have high temperatures in the mid to low 80s Saturday.

Saturday is expected to be clear and partly cloudy, with a high UV index. So if you're heading to the Minnesota State Fair, wear some sunscreen.

Excessive heat Sunday and Monday

Temperatures and dew points are expected to rise Sunday, making it not only hot but very humid. Sunday's high temperature will be 90 degrees, with dew points climbing into the 70s, causing the heat index to be around 100 degrees.

Monday will continue to be very hot and humid, with an expected high temperature of 93 degrees and dew points in the mid to upper 70s.

There is an Excessive Heat Watch in place Sunday at 1 p.m until Monday at 8 p.m.

To keep up to date on weather alerts, click here.

By Tuesday, a cold front will come through the state, causing temperatures to drop to more seasonable temperatures.

Here is your seven-day forecast: