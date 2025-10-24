Minnesota weather: Beautifully sunny Friday ahead of a cloudier and seasonable weekend

The Brief The first official freeze of the season was recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this morning. Friday will feature plenty of beautiful sunshine. The weekend will see isolated rain chances throughout the state.



Friday forecast

Local perspective:

The day started out with the first official freeze at MSP Airport, with temperatures dipping into the 20s across the area.

Friday is set to be sunny and pleasant, with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Cloud cover will increase by the end of the day, bringing shower chances to areas around Duluth and Lake Superior.

Cloud cover will increase at the end of the day, especially in northwest Minnesota.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A compact low-pressure system is expected to bring mid and upper-level moisture into northern Minnesota, potentially causing isolated rain on Saturday morning.

However, the weekend is not expected to be a washout.

Saturday will start with some rain in eastern parts of the state, but conditions are expected to dry out by the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s, with some cloud cover lingering.

Sunday will be quiet with occasional sunshine.