Minnesota weather: A chilly but much calmer day Tuesday

The Brief Temperatures remain below-average across the state with highs in the mid to upper 20s on Tuesday. Expect a mostly calm day with partly cloudy skies in the Twin Cities metro area. Thanksgiving is chilly and breezy with highs in the mid-20s.



Tuesday is a quiet but chilly day with partly cloudy skies and below-average temperatures.

Tuesday forecast

Temperatures remain chilly on Tuesday with highs ranging in the mid to upper 20s across the state. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 28 degrees.

Tuesday brings brighter but partly cloudy skies for much of the state, along with a slight breeze out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Overnight remains tranquil as temperatures dip into the lower 20s for much of Minnesota, with northern areas seeing lows in the teens.

(FOX 9)

Looking ahead

By Wednesday, a clipper system will bring more cloud cover and may produce a few flurries. Thanksgiving will be fairly quiet but chilly, with breezy conditions and highs in the mid-20s.

Colder air arrives for the remainder of the week, with temperatures in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits. By Monday, temperatures will return to the lower 20s, which is still below the average high of 37 degrees.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: