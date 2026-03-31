Minnesota weather: Breezy Tuesday ahead of widespread rain, snow Wednesday

The Brief It's a cooler and breezy Tuesday with filtered sunshine and highs in the 50s. Rain and snow are expected later on Wednesday, with accumulating snow possible in central and northern Minnesota. More rain and snow could return Friday night into Saturday, followed by a cool weekend.



Much cooler and breezy conditions are expected across Minnesota on Tuesday before a system brings widespread rain and snow to the state on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Highs reach around 53 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, with 40s and 50s across much of the state. Northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 30s.

A system moving through Tuesday morning could bring a light wintry mix to northern Minnesota and thundershowers to southeastern Minnesota. The metro area may see a morning sprinkle before the system pushes east.

The second half of Tuesday is expected to be quiet with filtered sunshine and a noticeable northwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph. Passing clouds linger overnight as lows dip into the 20s and 30s.

(FOX 9)

Rain and snow chances this week

Midweek rain and snow:

Wednesday will start quiet with fairly cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures in the 40s. Rain is expected later in the day before transitioning to snow as temperatures fall into the 30s. A few inches of snow are possible across areas of central and northern Minnesota.

Warmer air will eventually move in overnight, bringing a mix of sleet pellets and rain before transitioning to cold rain Thursday morning. The system will push out by the afternoon for a chilly day in the upper 30s.

What's next:

A quiet period is expected for the first half of Friday before more rain and snow are possible Friday night into Saturday. Cooler temperatures in the 40s are expected to continue through the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)