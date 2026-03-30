Minnesota weather: A bright, gorgeous and warm Monday

The Brief Monday will be bright and warm across Minnesota, with highs in the 70s and 80s for parts of the state. There's a chance for thundershowers overnight, with a level 1 risk of severe weather for southeastern Minnesota. Cooler air returns Tuesday with a chance for morning showers and a midweek rainy mix.



Expect a bright and gorgeous Monday, with temperatures climbing into the 70s and 80s for parts of Minnesota.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Skies are mostly sunny throughout the day, with a few thin high clouds drifting in during the afternoon. Winds remain light from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Highs reach around 73 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, well above the average high of 49 degrees. Central Minnesota sees highs in the 70s, while southern Minnesota climbs into the 80s. Northern Minnesota remains cooler, with highs ranging from the 30s to the 50s.

Monday night stays mild with increasing clouds. A few isolated showers or rumbles can’t be ruled out, especially for southeastern Minnesota, which faces a level 1 risk for severe weather.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday turns much cooler, with highs dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. A few light showers are possible early, followed by some afternoon sunshine. The day will be rather breezy with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Wednesday starts quiet before another system arrives later in the day, bringing the possibility of a rainy mix into the evening and overnight hours.

There's another shot at precipitation for the first half of the weekend, followed by brighter skies and highs in the 40s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)