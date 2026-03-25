Minnesota weather: Gorgeous with filtered sunshine Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday brings filtered sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s. Light rain develops overnight in central Minnesota as cooler air arrives Thursday. Temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s for the weekend and early next week.



Minnesota warms into the 60s and 70s on Wednesday before a cold front brings overnight rain chances and cooler temperatures Thursday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday will feature thin high clouds and plenty of filtered sunshine. Winds remain light from the south to west at 5 to 10 mph.

Expect widespread highs in the 60s, with pockets of 70s across central and southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro will reach a high of around 70 degrees, well above the average high of 46 degrees.

Clouds increase Wednesday night as a cold front approaches. Scattered light rain showers will develop overnight in central Minnesota, with lows dropping into the 40s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Morning rain showers clear Thursday, though a few sprinkles may linger into the afternoon. It turns breezy and much cooler as temperatures fall through the day, dropping into the low 40s by the evening commute.

Friday is brighter but cooler, with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures are expected to rebound over the weekend, climbing into the 50s Saturday and reaching the mid to upper 60s Sunday.

The mild and warmer conditions continue into early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)