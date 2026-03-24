Minnesota weather: Quiet and warmer Tuesday with filtered sunshine

The Brief Tuesday brings warmer temperatures and filtered sunshine across Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 55 degrees. Temperatures turn even warmer Wednesday, with highs nearing the 70s in some areas.



A quiet and mild Tuesday brings filtered sunshine and above-average temperatures in the 50s across much of Minnesota.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday will be quiet and fairly mild across Minnesota, with a mix of passing clouds and filtered sunshine.

Temperatures warm back above average, with widespread highs in the 50s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach a high of around 55 degrees, accompanied by a light southerly breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight remains fairly quiet with passing clouds. Temperatures dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday turns even warmer, with sunshine and highs ranging from the 50s to 60s. Some areas in southwestern Minnesota could reach the low 70s, while the Twin Cities metro tops out at around 68 degrees.

A system moves in Thursday morning, bringing a band of light rain to central Minnesota. The rain tapers off in the afternoon as temperatures fall through the day.

Friday turns cooler, with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures rebound heading into the weekend, climbing back into the 50s and 60s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)