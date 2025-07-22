Minnesota weather: Hot, steamy Tuesday with potential for storms

The Brief A hot and sticky Tuesday and Wednesday is in the forecast for much of Minnesota. Storms are possible across northern Minnesota on Tuesday, with the potential for some storms in southern Minnesota. There's a better chance of storms on Wednesday in southern Minnesota.



A hot and steamy day is in the forecast for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota on Tuesday.

Hot Tuesday in Minnesota

What to expect:

Highs nearing 90 degrees are in the forecast for the Twin Cities metro on Tuesday, but the hot and steamy weather will make it feel more like 96 degrees.

While it'll be hot and sticky in southern Minnesota, northern Minnesota is expected to see rain and storms.

Tuesday night will be quite warm and sticky, with scattered rumbles possible in southern Minnesota. Temperatures will be around 75 degrees.

Stormy Wednesday

What's next:

There's a better chance of some storms in southern Minnesota on Wednesday. It'll be another hot and sticky day, with highs around 87 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Scattered storms are possible.

Seven-day forecast:

Expect highs in the 80s for the Twin Cities metro on Thursday, with morning storms possible.

The steamy weather sticks around into this weekend, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees possible.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: