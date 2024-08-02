Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Sunny, hot and humid Friday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 2, 2024 5:59am CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The workweek is ending on a hot and humid note, but Friday is much calmer and filled with plenty of sunshine.

Friday’s forecast 

It’s a quiet but hot day with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s for much of Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro has a daytime high of 90 degrees. 

Enjoy the abundance of sunshine and winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Friday will be fairly muggy as dew points rise throughout the day and hover near the 70-degree mark. 

Quiet conditions are expected overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-60s. 

Weekend forecast 

We get a slight break from the humidity on Saturday, but it will return on Sunday. Temperatures are still hot with a high of 90 degrees in the metro. 

The first part of Saturday will be quiet, but as a cold front starts working its way through, it could spark some afternoon storms across western Minnesota and potentially stick around until the evening. There is a level 1 risk of severe weather, but storms are expected to be few and far between.

Sunday is partly cloudy with slightly more comfortable temperatures in the mid-80s, but the humidity returns. 

Heading into next week, temperatures will fall into the 70s, giving us a break from the heat. However, widespread rain may return on Monday. 

