Minnesota weather: Another quiet, sunny and warm day Tuesday

Another pleasant, sunny and warm day on Tuesday before the rain and humidity return by midweek.

Tuesday’s forecast

Patchy fog in the morning clears for a beautiful day on Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a couple of passing clouds. However, the sky won’t look as blue thanks to upper-level wildfire smoke passing by.

It’s another seasonable warm day with a daytime high of 82 degrees in the metro area. The southerly flow kicks in, slowly increasing dew points and making things a touch sticky later in the day.

Conditions remain nice and quiet overnight as temperatures dip into the 60s.

(FOX 9)

Rain on the way

Cloud coverage starts to increase Wednesday morning and into the afternoon. Humidity levels climb with dew points in the 60s, and the wind picks up, making for a breezy day.

The next storm system moves in from the southwest on Wednesday and could arrive in the metro by the dinner hour, bringing potential scattered rain showers along with it. However, there is a higher chance for scattered rumbles and locally heavy downpours overnight.

The system will push north but rotate back for additional showers on Thursday afternoon. These showers may potentially linger overnight and into Friday with pop-up rumbles in the afternoon.

The mugginess will return on Thursday and stick around Friday. But a northerly flow kicks in later this week, making for a fairly pleasant weekend with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: