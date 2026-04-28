Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine with a cool breeze Tuesday

The Brief Expect a bright Tuesday with northwest winds adding a bit of a chill. Temperatures are slightly below average in the mid-50s. The rest of the week continues on the cooler side as temperatures hold in the 50s.



It’s a brighter but chillier Tuesday in Minnesota as temperatures stay below average in the 50s.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday will be a dry and bright day with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds at times. A light northwest breeze at 10-15 mph keeps things feeling a bit cooler.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures stay a little below average for late April, when highs are typically in the low 60s. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 56 degrees on Tuesday.

Tuesday night stays partly cloudy with lows dipping into the upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible late.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast:

What's next:

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out late in the day, but most areas stay dry.

The rest of the week continues on the cooler side, with highs mainly in the 50s and occasional passing clouds.

By the weekend, temperatures begin to rebound closer to average, with highs returning to the 60s and more sunshine expected.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)