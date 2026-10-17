Minnesota weather: Cool and crisp start to Saturday with bright skies ahead

The Brief Saturday started bright and crisp across Minnesota, with mid-30s in the Twin Cities and lower 30s outside the metro just before 7 a.m. Southwest wind could gust into the upper 20s and near 30 miles per hour later in the day, with breezy weather lasting into midday Sunday. Highs rise from near 60 Saturday to around 70 to 72 Tuesday through Friday, with little to no precipitation for most of that stretch.



Saturday is off to a cool start with bright skies and a southwest breeze ahead.

Saturday forecast

Low temperatures on Saturday morning. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Some of the coldest air of fall so far was felt across Minnesota, with mid-30s in the Twin Cities and lower 30s outside the metro.

Northern Minnesota ranged from the lower 30s to upper 30s, while northwestern Minnesota stayed warmer where the wind had already started to pick up.

Saturday is expected to stay bright for the rest of the day, with highs in the 50s to near 60.

The southwest wind is also expected to build again, with gusts in the upper 20s and possibly near 30 miles per hour.

That breeze is expected to last through Saturday night.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday still looks sunny and warmer, especially in the afternoon.

Monday through Friday look even milder, with the lightest wind arriving Monday before temperatures push into the low 70s for the middle and end of the week.