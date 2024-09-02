Air quality alert issued for parts of Minnesota on Labor Day

article

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert for parts of the state on Labor Day due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere.

An air quality alert was issued for areas of northern, central, and northwestern Minnesota with an expected Air Quality Index of red and orange.

The alert, which took effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, includes Brainerd, St. Cloud, Bemidji, International Falls, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, and Red Lake.

What areas are impacted?

The red AQI, considered unhealthy for everyone, includes Bemidji, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Leech Lake and Red Lake.

Those under the red AQI may notice a hazy sky, decreased visibility and could smell smoke. The MPCA said everyone in the red zone should limit their time spent outside.

The orange AQI, considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, includes Brainerd, St. Cloud, International Falls, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Red Lake, and Leech Lake.

Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses such as asthma. The MPCA warns that the pollution could aggravate heart and lung disease and cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Why was an alert issued?

The MPCA explained why the alert was issued:

"Smoke from numerous wildfires across the Saskatchewan province in Canada has been pulled into portions of northern and central Minnesota by northerly winds. High pressure will move into the region and will produce very light winds on Monday," said the MPCA. "This airmass has become stagnant and heavy ground-level smoke will linger across the northern half of the state for the remainder of the day on Monday."

The alert is set to expire at 1 a.m. on Tuesday after southerly winds push the wildfire smoke north.

Visit MPCA’s air quality alert page for more information on current air quality conditions.