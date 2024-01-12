Live Updates: Chicago winter storm tears through city, suburbs

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Chicago area as a snowstorm with potential blizzard conditions makes its way through the region on Friday and into Saturday.

Below is FOX 32's live blog. Follow along to stay up to date on the weather conditions, traffic alerts, and more! Mobile users tap HERE.

Chicago Winter Storm Coverage

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until midday Saturday. We'll likely see 6+ inches of snow in the Warning areas – with some spots potentially getting 10 inches or more.

Travel might be dangerous. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph, and white-out conditions are possible. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications strongly encourages caution while driving and following these safety tips:

Allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave plenty of space between vehicles. Have a full tank of gas and let friends and relatives know where you are going. Make sure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle with a cell phone charger, flashlight, food, and water. Yield to emergency vehicles as well as Streets and Sanitation salt spreaders and plows.

Taking the Metra, or riding CTA trains, is recommended if you must travel during the storm. Keep in mind, the Chicago Bulls play the Golden State Warriors at the United Center on Friday. Event-goers can take the #20 Madison and #50 Damen bus routes, and also the #19 United Center Express route after the game. These modes of transportation will also be available through the weekend for the Blackhawks games on Saturday and then on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the wind gusts will ease through the day, but temperatures are expected to drop. We'll fall into the teens and likely below zero by Sunday morning. Wind chills may be sub-zero from Saturday evening through Wednesday. Wind chills may be as cold as -30 at times, so Wind Chill Warnings are a probability early next week.