Hurricane Milton live cameras in Florida

Hurricane Milton is making its way to Florida, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene pummeled the coastline.

What we know

Hurricane Milton, a Category 4 storm as of early Tuesday, is threatening the Tampa metro area. Milton has the potential to be a direct hit and menacing the same stretch of coastline that was battered by Helene.

Other cities such as Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville are also in the forecast cone for Hurricane Milton.

Milton is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida late Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s Live Hurricane Tracker. It’s expected to be a Category 3 storm with winds of 111-129 mph when it hits the shore in the Tampa Bay region.



