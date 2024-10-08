Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Milton live cameras in Florida

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 8, 2024 7:54am CDT
Hurricanes
FOX 9

TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 9) - Hurricane Milton is making its way to Florida, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene pummeled the coastline. 

What we know

Hurricane Milton, a Category 4 storm as of early Tuesday, is threatening the Tampa metro area. Milton has the potential to be a direct hit and menacing the same stretch of coastline that was battered by Helene.

Other cities such as Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville are also in the forecast cone for Hurricane Milton. 

Milton is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida late Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s Live Hurricane Tracker. It’s expected to be a Category 3 storm with winds of 111-129 mph when it hits the shore in the Tampa Bay region.

Hurricane Milton pushes toward Florida as Cat 4

Hurricane Milton, currently a category 4, is inching toward Florida, where it’s expected to hit the coastline as a major hurricane. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz discusses how Milton went from a tropical storm to a category 5 hurricane within 24 hours.


 