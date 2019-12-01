Another round of snow, wind for Twin Cities metro

article

Parts of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro are under a Winter Weather Advisory as another round of snow falls across the state.

The snow is expected to taper off throughout the day, but we could pick up an additional 1-3 inches in the metro. Residents should also expect windy conditions this afternoon, with gusts possibly reaching 35 mph. The wind should taper by the evening before we head into a nice dry and cool week.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning was issued northern Minnesota until later Sunday, with areas like Duluth reporting more than 19 inches of snow.

