Taste Buds: Ballpark bites and dressed up dogs

Stephanie Hansen is slinging ballpark hits in this hot dog-themed episode of Taste Buds.

Go behind-the-scenes at CHS Field with the St. Paul Saints to craft their epic six-foot dog, dubbed the Land of 10,000 Calories, created by Professional Sports Catering Executive Chef James Cross.

Then head to the major leagues with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, where the Kramarczuk’s Sausage Sampler draws the crowds to Gate 34 on game day. Kramarczuk's co-owner, Mike Gordienko, gives Stephanie the inside scoop on the sausage flight before chowing down at the ballpark.

Back at home, Stephanie whips up dill pickle potato salad before her daughter, Ellie, comes over to demonstrate barbecue cross hatch hot dogs, and quirky kid-friendly octopus dogs.

Dilly Potato Salad

Ingredients:

2 pounds small yellow potatoes

1 Tbsp dill pickle brine or white vinegar

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp yellow mustard

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp lemon zest

1/3 cup medium red onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup celery stalks, finely chopped

1/4 cup dill pickle, finely chopped

2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

1 tsp dried dill

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp course ground black pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs like parsley, dill or chives

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Meaty Chili Baked Beans

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup white onion, diced

1 lb ground beef

1/4 cup ketchup

1 Tbsp dill pickle relish

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp dried mustard

1 Tbsp chili powder

28 oz can, plus one 16 oz can Baked Beans

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Ellie’s Barbecue Cross Hatch Hotdogs

Ingredients:

4 all-beef hot dogs

1 cup barbecue sauce

1 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

Ellie’s Octopus Dogs

Ingredients:

4 hot dogs

Condiments of Choice (ketchup, mustard, bbq sauce, pickle relish, etc.)