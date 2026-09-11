Halftime with Taste Buds: Elote Street Corn Dip
(FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen is serving all the flavors of elote street corn in a creamy dip for this halftime edition of Taste Buds.
Elote Street Corn Dip
Ingredients
3 ears of corn (or substitute 2 cups roasted corn, canned or frozen)
1 tsp salt
1 garlic clove minced
2 scallions, chopped (reserve some green tops for garnish)
8 oz cream cheese
1 cup grated pepper jack cheese
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup sour cream
1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped fine
2 Tbsp lime juice, plus 4 wedges for serving
1 Tbsp Tajin
2 Tbsp fresh cilantro
Fritos for serving
Instructions are available in the video above and here.