Halftime with Taste Buds: Elote Street Corn Dip

Stephanie Hansen is serving all the flavors of elote street corn in a creamy dip for this halftime edition of Taste Buds.

Elote Street Corn Dip

Ingredients

3 ears of corn (or substitute 2 cups roasted corn, canned or frozen)

1 tsp salt

1 garlic clove minced

2 scallions, chopped (reserve some green tops for garnish)

8 oz cream cheese

1 cup grated pepper jack cheese

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped fine

2 Tbsp lime juice, plus 4 wedges for serving

1 Tbsp Tajin

2 Tbsp fresh cilantro

Fritos for serving

Instructions are available in the video above and here.