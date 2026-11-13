Halftime with Taste Buds: Easy Blender Salsa
(FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen’s restaurant-style salsa comes together fast in the blender for a game day snack with a mild kick.
Quick and Easy Blender Salsa
Ingredients
1 14.5 oz cans fire roasted tomatoes, drained
1 jalapeño, seeds removed and cut into 1 inch chunks
1 lime, juiced and zested
1 small white or red onion, cut into one-inch chunks
1/2 bunch fresh cilantro
3 cloves fresh garlic
1 tsp sugar
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp oregano
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp Tajín
5 dashes Tabasco or Cholula hot sauce
Instructions are available in the video above and here.