Halftime with Taste Buds: Easy Blender Salsa

Stephanie Hansen’s restaurant-style salsa comes together fast in the blender for a game day snack with a mild kick.

Quick and Easy Blender Salsa

Ingredients

1 14.5 oz cans fire roasted tomatoes, drained

1 jalapeño, seeds removed and cut into 1 inch chunks

1 lime, juiced and zested

1 small white or red onion, cut into one-inch chunks

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro

3 cloves fresh garlic

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp Tajín

5 dashes Tabasco or Cholula hot sauce

Instructions are available in the video above and here.