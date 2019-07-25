Apple season is fast approaching
The Honeycrisp apple is the most widely known Minnesota variety, but it's not quite ready for picking yet.
Fall means apple season in Minnesota
Shayne Wells heads out to try the new apples
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour teams square off in Class B title game
The State Amateur Baseball Championships took place Labor Day in Maple Lake and in the Class B title game, two FOX 9 Town Ball Tour teams squared off.
Miracle of Birth Center at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair
Todd Walker checks out the Miracle of Birth Center at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair!
Todd Walker checks out Juanita's Fajitas at the State Fair
Todd Walker checks out Juanita's Fajitas at the Minnesota State Fair.
Not Fair: State fair highlights struggle faced by Minnesota farm families trying to survive
While the fun and fanfare of the Minnesota State Fair comes to an end this weekend, life hasn’t been so easy for the state’s farmers.
Greek Summer Festival kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota
Todd Walker checks out the annual Greek Summer Festival in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Shayne learns to (fake) fight
The Fake Fighting Company helps choreograph scene for the Guthrie and Orpheum Theatre.
Shayne takes on the 'Challenge Course'
Shayne Wells heads to Jordan, Minnesota to take on the new challenge course
Touring luxury homes
(bonus points of you can spot the deer!)
Crazy for bacon!
The North Loop's latest restaurant is all about the bacon
The Fillmore is coming to Minneapolis
The iconic brand is opening a music venue in the North Loop in early 2020.
Shayne goes to the slammer
The historic Washington County Jail is now open for tours
Learning about the Twin Cities' music history
Mark Warren leads music tours of the Twin Cities.
Hopkins bakery featured on 'Sugar Rush'
Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins, Minn. is one of four teams competing for a $10,000 prize
Competing to be the next 'Cupcake Champion'
Shayne Wells visits Sweet Retreat Cupcake Boutique in Edina to discuss the Food Network's Cup Cake Championship
Twin Cities Magic Academy
Shayne Wells visits with some aspiring illusionists
Pinball is back at Tilt Pinball Bar
Shayne Wells tries to become the next Pinball Wizard
Donut taste testers needed!
Cardigan Donuts is looking for taste testers!