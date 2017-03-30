The Reckoning
video

The Reckoning

The man who violently assaulted former religious cult leader Victor Barnard in a Minnesota prison cell said he doesn't regret the attack and sleeps well at night despite giving Barnard a punctured lung and traumatic brain injury.

Rush City inmate charged in cult leader's assault
video

Rush City inmate charged in cult leader's assault

An inmate of the Rush City, Minnesota prison said he “was doing God’s work” when he allegedly assaulted convicted cult leader Victor Barnard in a cell. Shane Michael Kringen, 44, was charged Thursday in Chisago County with one count of first-degree assault.