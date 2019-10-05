Yankees fans taunt Twins' pitcher Dobnak with 'Uber' chant during Game 2 of ALDS

article

Yankees fans poked fun at the Twins starting pitcher's former job during Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series.

Months before Randy Dobnak took the mound for the Twins on Saturday, he was driving for the ride-sharing app while making his way through the minors. On his Twitter profile, he boasts a 4.99/5 Uber driver rating.

The unlikely rise from Uber driver to starting pitcher in the postseason was noted by Yankees fans who began chanting "Uber" during the game. A tweet posted by the Yankees' YES Network captured the chant.

Unfortunately for the Twins, Dobnak's pitching wasn't as good as his driving on Saturday. He was pulled in the third after loading up the bases. The Yankees ultimately scored six runs, including a Didi Gregorius Grand Slam, after Dobnak was replaced by Tyler Duffey.