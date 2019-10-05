Expand / Collapse search

Yankees fans taunt Twins' pitcher Dobnak with 'Uber' chant during Game 2 of ALDS

Published 
Minnesota Twins
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Randy Dobnak #68 of the Minnesota Twins is pulled by Rocco Baldelli #5 after loading the bases in the third inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 05, 2019 in New York C

Expand

NEW YORK, NY (FOX 9) - Yankees fans poked fun at the Twins starting pitcher's former job during Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series.

Months before Randy Dobnak took the mound for the Twins on Saturday, he was driving for the ride-sharing app while making his way through the minors. On his Twitter profile, he boasts a 4.99/5 Uber driver rating.

The unlikely rise from Uber driver to starting pitcher in the postseason was noted by Yankees fans who began chanting "Uber" during the game. A tweet posted by the Yankees' YES Network captured the chant.

Unfortunately for the Twins, Dobnak's pitching wasn't as good as his driving on Saturday. He was pulled in the third after loading up the bases. The Yankees ultimately scored six runs, including a Didi Gregorius Grand Slam, after Dobnak was replaced by Tyler Duffey.