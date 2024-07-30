Xavier Rhodes says Vikings DB room ‘is going to be OK’

article

We’re a week into Minnesota Vikings training camp at TCO Performance Center, and the defensive back room is already lacking depth.

But at least one former player believes everything will figure itself out. Xavier Rhodes went to X on Monday and said, "Skol Nation, I think the DB room is going to be okay. Have faith that both those boys are going to show up and show out. Plus, has Harrison Smith ever let us down? NEVER. So, trust in them like you trust Hitman Harry," Rhodes said.

Why it matters

Xavier Rhodes was a first round pick by the Vikings in 2013 and played seven seasons in Minnesota. He earned Pro Bowl honors three times, and was an All-Pro pick in 2017 after getting two interceptions and having 10 passes defended in 16 starts. He had five interceptions in 2016. He eventually earned the nickname "Rhodes Closed" for his ability to shut down opposing receivers.

Rhodes had 10 interceptions in seven seasons with the Vikings. He spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before splitting the 2022 season between the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

The current Vikings defensive back situation

Due to multiple circumstances, the Vikings defensive back room is one of the thinnest on the roster right now. It started with the tragic death of rookie Khyree Jackson in a car crash on July 6. Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL on the first day of training camp. The next day, Shaq Griffin suffered a left leg soft tissue injury and is out at least a week.

The current starting defensive backs include Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, Duke Shelley and Andrew Booth Jr. A.J. Green III and Jaylin Wiliams are battling for jobs, and the Vikings signed Bobby McCain to add depth to the room.

The current safeties are Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Theo Jackson, Josh Metellus, Lewis Cine and Jay Ward. Smith, Bynum and Jackson have all had interceptions during team situations in training camp.

It’s a pivotal training camp for Evans, Booth, Cine and Ward as they each try to prove they all belong with the Vikings and in the NFL.