Wild at Vegas Golden Knights: How to watch Game 2

The Minnesota Wild faces the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 2 of their playoff series Tuesday night. The Wild trails the best-of-seven 1-0.



The Minnesota Wild is at the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night for Game 2 of its Stanley Cup Playoff series. If you’re staying up to watch, take a pregame nap and get your caffeine in.

Tuesday night’s game is scheduled for a 10 p.m. puck drop. You read that correctly. It’ll be broadcast on ESPN.

Wild trail Golden Knights 1-0

The Wild trail the Golden Knights 1-0 in the best-of-seven series after a 4-2 loss late Sunday night. Matt Boldy scored both goals for the Wild. His first of the night, on an assist from Kirill Kaprizov, tied the game 1-1 in the first period. His second got the Wild within 3-2 at the 11:46 mark of the third period.

The Wild needs a win Tuesday night to avoid going down 0-2 in the series.

Games 3, 4 return to St. Paul

The Wild is guaranteed to host the Golden Knights in Games 3 and 4 at Xcel Energy Center. Game 3 is set for an 8 p.m. puck drop in St. Paul on Thursday, April 24. Game 5 is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26.

The Wild is in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 11th time in 13 seasons. The Wild hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season.