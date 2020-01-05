Wild host 3rd annual Recovery Night at Xcel Energy Center

article

The State of Hockey teamed up with the state of recovery at the Xcel Energy Center Sunday night for the third annual Wild Recovery Night.

The annual game focuses on treatment for those battling alcoholism and addiction.

It started in 2016 when a group of passionate hockey fans got together to help men and women in recovery.

Hundreds gathered before Sunday’s Wild game to hear from former NHL player Kevin Stevens who shared his own recovery story.

“I know by me telling my story and being with these sober people, it’s important,” he said. “Pulling together, doing the right thing one day at a time.”

Several local organizations came together for Wild Recovery Night to provide a safe and sober hockey experience, while connecting people who are going through similar struggles.