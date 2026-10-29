Wild defenseman Brock Faber clears protocol to return to play from skull fracture

The Brief Wild coach John Hynes said Thursday Brock Faber has cleared the protocol to return to exercise. Faber has yet to play this season after suffering a fractured skull during the team's preseason finale, taking a puck to the head. Without him, the Wild is 9-3-2 on the season.



The Minnesota Wild is one of the hottest teams in the NHL, and could soon get one of their top defensive players back.

Brock Faber cleared to return

What we know:

Wild coach John Hynes said Thursday defenseman Brock Faber has cleared the protocol to return to play, and will start skating in a few days.

What we don't know:

There is no timetable for his return, but he’s been cleared to exercise.

Faber had to have surgery for a skull fracture after taking a puck to his head in the Wild’s preseason finale against the Dallas Stars. The Wild is 9-3-2 on the season without him, and currently in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.

Wild on three-game win streak

Why you should care:

The Wild has won three straight games, largely carried by the play of Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy and Quinn Hughes.

Kaprizov leads the NHL with 14 goals, and is the fastest in Wild franchise history to 10 goals, scoring them in nine games. His 23 points lead the team.

Boldy has five goals and seven assists on the season, and Hughes has three goals and 15 assists. Wild fans are anxiously awaiting news that Hughes is staying in Minnesota on a contract extension, as he’s playing on the final year of his current deal.

What's next:

The Wild hosts the New York Islanders Thursday night at Grand Casino Arena.