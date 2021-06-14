Watch: Fox 9 Sports’ Jim Rich previews Home Run Challenge with Joe Mauer

Joe Mauer spent his entire 15-year Major League Baseball career with the Minnesota Twins, and now he’s returning to Target Field this week to give back to the Twin Cities.

Mauer is hosting a Home Run Challenge at Target Field on Tuesday, with the Twins on the road in Seattle, with all proceeds from the event going to benefit Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. There will be 16 former players competing in a home run derby, with the top eight advancing to single elimination bracket play.

The home run derby will be done slow pitch softball style. Among the competitors are Mauer, Justin Morneau, Brian Dozier, Trevor Plouffe, Nick Punto, Glen Perkins, Jason Kubel, Darin Mastroianni, Jim Thome, Brian Duenisng and Joe Nathan. Zach Parise and former NHLer Mark Parrish, and former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway will also participate.

Former Twins' manager Ron Gardenhire, and assistant coach Joe Vavra will be honorary managers.

Advertisement

Tickets for the event can be purchased online, ranging from $25-$75.