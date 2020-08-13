Vikings Training Camp LIVE on FOX 9: How to watch and stream

Can't wait for football season to begin? On Monday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. on FOX 9, you can watch the Minnesota Vikings' first padded practice of training camp. It will also be streamed live here on fox9.com/live. The broadcast will be simulcast on KFAN 100.3 FM and through the Vikings social channels.

This practice is the only practice that will be fully streamed live before the Vikings open their season against Green Bay on September 13.

Voice of the Vikings Paul Allen will be joined by analyst Pete Bercich, sideline analyst Ben Leber, sideline reporter Greg Coleman and Vikings Entertainment Network’s Gabe Henderson to give coverage of the practice. There will be also be interviews with Head Coach Mike Zimmer, General Manager Rick Spielman and more. FOX 9's Hobie Artigue, Dawn Mitchell, Pierre Noujaim and Jim Rich will host pre and post-practice coverage.

Sunday night Vikings replays on FOX 9

FOX 9 will be replaying select Vikings home games every Sunday night through September 6. The action kicked off on Sunday, Aug, 16 the Vikings' first game at U.S. Bank Stadium. While not all the other games have been chosen yet, fans can expect to see a replay of the famous Minneapolis Miracle game.