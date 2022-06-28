Vikings to hold 14 training camp practices open to the public, starting July 30

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday they’ll have 14 training camp practices open to the public, including 10 in pads and starting July 30 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Vikings’ rookies report to TCO Performance Center on Sunday, July 24. Veterans report on Tuesday, July 26. Tickets will go on sale to season-ticket holders via the Vikings’ website at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know for practices open to fans:

The Vikings’ first practice open to the public is "Back Together Saturday, July 30" – Fans will have the opportunity to watch both the walk-through and afternoon practice, followed by player autographs and giveaways.

The Vikings’ first padded practice is set for Monday, Aug. 1.

The team’s annual night practice at TCO Stadium is set for Monday, Aug. 8

The Vikings will have eight of their 10 padded practices open to the public, and all non-padded practices will be free to the public.

The Vikings will host the San Francisco 49ers for joint practices Aug. 17-18 at TCO Performance Center, ahead of their Aug. 20 preseason game at TCO Stadium.

The Vikings are entering a new era with Kevin O’Connell hired to replace Mike Zimmer as head coach. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has replaced Rick Spielman in the front office as the franchise aims to get back to the NFC Playoffs for the first time in three seasons.