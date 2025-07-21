Vikings start reporting to training camp, first practice is Wednesday

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings had 40 players report to training camp on Sunday at TCO Performance Center. The rest of the team arrives Tuesday. They have their first practice on Wednesday. The first practice open to fans is Saturday. Vikings' fans are eager to see J.J. McCarthy, who is back from a knee injury that ended his rookie season.



Football season is officially (almost) here.

The Minnesota Vikings hold their first training camp practice for the 2025 season on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The first workout open to fans is on Saturday, as part of the NFL’s Back Together Weekend.

The Vikings’ rookie class reported to TCO on Sunday, along with select veterans as 40 total players were on-site. Here’s a look at who arrived to the facility on Sunday, and what it could mean for camp, while the rest of the team reports on Tuesday.

J.J. McCarthy and Sam Howell

What we know:

The biggest story of training camp will be the quarterback, and J.J. McCarthy reported to camp on Sunday. As did Sam Howell, the presumed No. 2 quarterback after the Vikings acquired him in an offseason trade.

McCarthy played in one preseason game, throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns, before his rookie year ended with a knee injury. He’s back, healthy and Vikings’ fans are on pins and needles wondering what McCarthy’s potential is.

Howell is entering his fourth NFL season, and gives the Vikings a veteran option behind McCarthy. He started 17 games for the Washington Commanders in 2022, throwing for more than 3,900 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Will Fries and Christian Darrisaw

Why you should care:

The Vikings will have a bit of a new look on the offensive line this year. Garrett Bradbury and Ed Ingram are gone. Enter Will Fries and Ryan Kelly, who were teammates with the Indianapolis Colts. Fries reported to TCO Sunday, along with Christian Darrisaw.

One of the questions entering camp is if Darrisaw will be healthy for the start of the season. He suffered a torn ACL last year in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football. He’s about nine months removed from the injury, and is one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Having him healthy by September would be critical for the Vikings.

Rondale Moore

By the numbers:

Wide receiver Rondale Moore reported on Sunday and could be a sneaky weapon for the Vikings’ offense. He spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and made eight starts last season, getting 40 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown.

Moore has started 23 games in three seasons, and his greatest weapon is his speed. He has a big opportunity in training camp to earn a roster spot, especially with Jordan Addison likely facing a suspension to start the season.

Timeline:

Again, the Vikings have their first practice open to fans Saturday afternoon. They’re in pads for the first time on July 28.