Vikings rule center Garrett Bradbury out for Thursday's game at Philadelphia

Garrett Bradbury #56 of the Minnesota Vikings in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 06, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings released their final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, and they won’t have center Garrett Bradbury.

Bradbury has been ruled out as the Vikings face the Eagles on a short week, after playing just two series in last Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bradbury left the game with a back injury, and did not return. Bradbury missed the last five regular season games last year also due to a back injury.

Vikings preparing for Eagles Thursday night

The Minnesota Vikings continue to prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. FOX 9’s Ahmad Hicks is live at TCO Performance Center following Tuesdays practice, speaking with linebacker Najee Thompson.

That means Austin Schlottmann will get the start at center. Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw (ankle) has been ruled questionable. He missed some time against the Buccaneers, but was able to finish the game. Marcus Davenport (ankle) is also listed as questionable. He did a pregame workout last Sunday, but couldn’t play in the game. The Vikings signed Davenport in free agency to be an edge rusher opposite Danielle Hunter.

The Vikings are looking to avoid an 0-2 start, which would put them in a big hole early for their chances to return to the NFC Playoffs.