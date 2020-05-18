Vikings release 2020 preseason schedule

article

We don’t know yet what the NFL regular season will look like, but the Minnesota Vikings released their 2020 preseason schedule last Friday.

The Vikings will have three out of four games in the preseason in prime time. They’ll open the schedule against the Houston Texans at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings’ other preseason home game is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. It will mark the fifth straight year the Vikings face the Seahawks in the preseason.

The Vikings travel to Cincinnati for their second preseason game, a 6 p.m. kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 21. The third preseason game is on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Aug. 30, set for 3 p.m. That will be the first time the Vikings see former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who departed after last season to take the Browns’ head coaching job.

All Vikings preseason action will be broadcast on Fox 9. What we don’t know yet is if fans will be allowed in the stadium for games in the 2020 season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings will also face the Texans and the Seahawks in the regular season.

The Vikings host their biggest NFC North Division rival, the Green Bay Packers, to open the regular season. It’s a noon kickoff set for Sept. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium.